Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Plays 43 minutes in loss

Butler had 20 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 43 minutes during Thursday's 102-96 loss to Milwaukee.

After a stellar performance against the Nuggets, Butler was not able to get his team over the line against the Bucks. While still having himself a nice game, owners might have been hoping for more with Jeff Teague (knee) on the sidelines. Teague looks like he is going to miss extended time which means Butler is going to be handling the ball a bit more which could see an uptick in both his scoring and assists.