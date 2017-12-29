Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Plays 43 minutes in loss
Butler had 20 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 43 minutes during Thursday's 102-96 loss to Milwaukee.
After a stellar performance against the Nuggets, Butler was not able to get his team over the line against the Bucks. While still having himself a nice game, owners might have been hoping for more with Jeff Teague (knee) on the sidelines. Teague looks like he is going to miss extended time which means Butler is going to be handling the ball a bit more which could see an uptick in both his scoring and assists.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Leads team with 39 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 23 in Christmas Day win•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 32 points in Saturday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores team-high 25 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Erupts for game-high 37 in Monday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will play Monday vs. Portland•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...