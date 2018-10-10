Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Practices with team
Butler practiced with the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Despite seemingly increasing tensions between the Wolves' organization and Butler regarding his desire to be traded, Butler participated in practice Wednesday. Butler's participation is consistent with his notion in early October that he does not plan to miss games if he remains a member of the team, but it's unclear if he'll be able to coexist in the same environment as the teammates and coaches from whom he's attempting to separate himself. Per Wojnarowski, Butler was verbally combative with members of the Wolves' organization -- including Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns -- at Wednesday's practice session.
