Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Prefers trade to Miami

Butler prefers to be dealt to the Miami Heat, per his agent, Bernie Lee, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

It's been nearly a week since Butler formally requested a trade out of Minnesota, and while the Timberwolves are still pondering how to handle the situation, Butler's camp is now pushing for a deal with the Heat. Curiously, Miami was not included on Butler's initial list of three preferred teams -- the Knicks, Nets and Clippers -- but the implication is that he'd be willing to sign a long-term extension with the Heat if he were to end up in South Beach. Regardless, the Timberwolves are under no obligation to trade Butler to a team on his list -- or any team, for that matter -- but at this point Butler appears poised to hold out of training camp until a deal is reached.