Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Puts up 21 points in return to action
Butler recorded 21 points (4-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-14 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a blocked shot in 35 minutes during Saturday's 11-97 win over the Nets.
Butler was widely expected to miss his fifth straight game on Sarurday, but instead he played 35 minutes, led the team in assists and steals and aside from a little rust with his shot, looked close to 100 percent. Butler's return means that Nemanja Bjelica returns to the bench, and Butler will regain his role as one of Minnesota's primary offensive weapons.
