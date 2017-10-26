Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Questionable for Friday
Butler (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Butler has missed the last two games as he continues to battle an upper respiratory infection. The team will likely wait to see how Butler feels Friday morning during shootaround before providing another update on his status for their rematch with the Thunder. Shabazz Muhammad has filled in as a starter for Butler in each of his last two absences.
