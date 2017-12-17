Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Questionable for Monday

Butler (back) is officially listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Butler is dealing with a sore back, so there's a chance the Timberwolves opt to take a cautious approach and hold him out Monday. He was only able to go through portions of practice Sunday, which doesn't bode well for his eventual availability. That said, Butler will likely test it out during Monday's morning shootaround before a final decision is made, so look for another update following that session. Jamal Crawford and Shabazz Muhammad would likely see increased minutes if Butler can't give it a go.