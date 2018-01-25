Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Questionable for Thursday
Butler (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Butler has missed the last three games as he continues to nurse a sore right knee, and his status looks to be completely up in the air ahead of a key matchup in Golden State on Thursday night. Expect Butler to test out the injury in pregame warmups before a decision on his status is made, although the injury is not believed to be serious.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Out Wednesday vs. Portland•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Downgraded to doubtful Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Ruled out Monday vs. Clips•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores team-high 23 in Thursday's loss•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.