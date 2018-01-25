Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Questionable for Thursday

Butler (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Butler has missed the last three games as he continues to nurse a sore right knee, and his status looks to be completely up in the air ahead of a key matchup in Golden State on Thursday night. Expect Butler to test out the injury in pregame warmups before a decision on his status is made, although the injury is not believed to be serious.