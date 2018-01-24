Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Questionable for Wednesday

Butler (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Butler has missed each of the last two games with a right knee injury and the Timberwolves are currently heading into a back-to-back set, so there's certainly a chance he's held out once again. That said, look for Butler to test out the injury during Wednesday's morning shootaround before a final decision is made on his availability. Nemanja Bjelica has started in his place for two consecutive games and would be in line for yet another if Butler can't give it a go. Bjelica posted 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes the last time out.