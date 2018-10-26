Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Questionable Friday with illness
Butler is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks due to an illness.
This is the first report of Butler dealing with any sort of illness, so it's likely the All-Star woke up Friday morning feeling ill. There haven't been any specifics released on Butler's illness, but chances are he ends up being a game-time decision Friday night. With Andrew Wiggins (quad) questionable as well, the Timberwolves could be lacking talent on the wing against the undefeated Bucks, which would result in both Derrick Rose and rookie Josh Okogie likely playing heavy minutes.
