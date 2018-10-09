Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Reiterates desire to be traded

Butler met with coach Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota on Monday and reiterated his desire to be traded elsewhere, Jon Krawczynski and Shams Sharania of The Athletic reports.

Though Krawczynski notes that trade discussions between the Timberwolves and teams interested in acquiring Butler have slowed, the four-time All-Star apparently hasn't changed his stance. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported last week that Butler doesn't intend to miss any regular-season action, so even though he's no longer content to remain with the Timberwolves, it remains possible the 29-year-old will be in uniform for Minnesota if no trade is finalized before the Oct. 17 opener at San Antonio. The Heat, Rockets and Clippers are believed to be the primary teams that the Timberwolves have engaged in trade talks, and one of those three teams likely remain the odds-on favorites to acquire the swingman.