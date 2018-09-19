Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Requests trade
Butler has requested a trade from the Timberwolves, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Butler has reportedly given Minnesota a list of 1-3 teams that he's open to signing a contract extension with, which could give the Timberwolves a bigger return. Butler is coming off his fourth straight All-Star selection, and he averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals in 2017-18. Wherever he ends up, he'll likely continue to be a top fantasy asset.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will discuss future with team brass•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Undergoes minor hand procedure•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Turns down extension offer•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Won't need offseason procedure•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Sits out fourth quarter with knee soreness•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Frustrated in home loss Monday•
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...