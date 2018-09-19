Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Requests trade

Butler has requested a trade from the Timberwolves, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Butler has reportedly given Minnesota a list of 1-3 teams that he's open to signing a contract extension with, which could give the Timberwolves a bigger return. Butler is coming off his fourth straight All-Star selection, and he averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals in 2017-18. Wherever he ends up, he'll likely continue to be a top fantasy asset.