Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Resting Saturday

Butler is out for rest Saturday against the Mavericks, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Butler will get the night off on the second game of a back-to-back set. He played 36 minutes Friday against the Cavaliers, posting 33 points, seven boards, four steals, three assists and two blocks. In his stead, Anthony Tolliver and Luol Deng could see extra run.

More News
Our Latest Stories