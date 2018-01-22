Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Ruled out Monday vs. Clips

Butler (knee) will not play Monday against the Clippers, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

A knee injury kept Butler out of Saturday's win over the Raptors, and the same ailment will now cost him a second game. Butler should be considered day-to-day until further notice, and the likes of Nemanja Bjelica and Shabazz Muhammand should each pick up increased minutes again Monday, with Bjelica likely to remain in the starting five.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories