Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Ruled out Monday vs. Clips

Butler (knee) will not play Monday against the Clippers, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

A knee injury kept Butler out of Saturday's win over the Raptors, and the same ailment will now cost him a second game. Butler should be considered day-to-day until further notice, and the likes of Nemanja Bjelica and Shabazz Muhammand should each pick up increased minutes again Monday, with Bjelica likely to remain in the starting five.