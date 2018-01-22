Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Ruled out Monday vs. Clips
Butler (knee) will not play Monday against the Clippers, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
A knee injury kept Butler out of Saturday's win over the Raptors, and the same ailment will now cost him a second game. Butler should be considered day-to-day until further notice, and the likes of Nemanja Bjelica and Shabazz Muhammand should each pick up increased minutes again Monday, with Bjelica likely to remain in the starting five.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores team-high 23 in Thursday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Excellent all-around effort in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores game-high 24 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores team-high 26 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Flirts with triple-double in blowout win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...