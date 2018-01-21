Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Ruled out Saturday

Butler has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Raptors due to a sore right knee.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as there had been no word of an injury prior to Saturday and Butler played a team-high 42 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Rockets. The severity of the issue should clear up following Saturday's tilt, with Butler's next chance to play coming Monday against the Clippers. In the meantime, look for Nemanja Bjelica to start in his place, while Shabazz Muhammad and Marcus Georges-Hunt should also see some increased run.