Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's loss

Butler scored 11 points with five assists and two steals, but was just 5-of-12 from the field in 31 minutes in Wednesday's loss at Golden State.

Butler couldn't find his shot early in the game and got some rest late in the game when it became a blowout loss. Butler's shots per game continue to be down from the last three years (12.1 shots per game compared to 16.5 last season), but it's hard to read too much into a loss on the road against the defending champions.