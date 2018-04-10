Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 15 points in Monday's win
Butler chipped in 15 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three assists, three steals, and two rebounds in 23 minutes during Monday's 113-94 win over the Grizzlies.
Butler saw the same minute total that he did in Friday's return to the lineup, and again provided pretty well-rounded production. The winner of Wednesday's season finale versus the Nuggets will earn the final playoff spot up for grabs in the Western Conference, so Butler could end up seeing more minutes in that one following these last two blowout victories.
