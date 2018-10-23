Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 20 points in Monday's win

Butler contributed 20 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 101-91 win over the Pacers.

Butler continues to fight the good fight, and he was efficient offensively once again. Wednesday's matchup with the Raptors will pit Butler against Kawhi Leonard in an intriguing individual battle for which both players will likely be highly motivated.