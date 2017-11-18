Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 21 points in Friday's win

Butler scored 21 points with eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes in Friday's win at Dallas. He was 8-of-19 from the floor.

Butler bounced back from a poor shooting night in his last game against the Spurs (2-of-13 from the floor) and contributed in almost every statistical area. His scoring continues to trend upward as he's scored over 20 points in three of his last four games.