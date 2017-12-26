Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 23 in Christmas Day win

Butler scored 23 points (11-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt) while adding eight assists, five rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes during Monday's 121-104 win over the Lakers.

He's now scored 20 or more points in 10 of 12 games in December, averaging 26.0 points, 5.6 boards, 5.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 three-pointers on the month. Butler's thriving in Minnesota, and his surge has pushed the T-wolves to challenge for a spot in the upper echelon of the Western Conference.