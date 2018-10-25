Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 23 points in 37 minutes
Butler scored 23 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-10 FT), grabbed four rebounds, dished five assists, and recorded six steals in 37 minutes Wednesday in Minnesota's loss to Toronto.
While Butler struggled from the line tonight, he continues to do all he can for the Timberwolves. The eighth-year wing matched a career-high with six steals and led his team in scoring. Wednesday marked the fourth straight game where Butler broke the 20-point threshold. That type of two-way impact will be valuable in any fantasy format. His situation might be a little cloudy, but his production is undeniable.
