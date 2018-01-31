Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 25 points in 38 minutes

Butler scored 25 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-10 FT), grabbed five rebounds and dished six assists in 38 minutes Tuesday in Minnesota's loss to Toronto.

Butler has eclipsed the 20 point threshold in three consecutive games since returning from a knee injury that sidelined him for a four-game stretch. He has been a dominant and steady presence on both ends of the floor for the Timberwolves. Butler has collected 95 steals on the season, good for third in the NBA, and is in the midst of what would be his fourth consecutive season of averaging 20 points per game.