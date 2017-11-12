Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 25 points in Saturday's loss
Butler scored 25 points with seven rebounds and five assists, but was 5-of-17 from the field in 40 minutes in Saturday's loss at Phoenix.
Butler said after his last game that he would be more aggressive after taking fewer shots and scoring less per game then last season. He certainly made his point as he also had a season-high in free-throw attempts (14-of-16 from the line). However, it's not clear it was the best strategy since the T-Wolves lost despite being heavy favorites. He may not try to be as much the focus of the offense again as a result.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Plans to take more shots•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores just four points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Looks better in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Spurs team to victory in return•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Officially 'a go' Friday vs. Thunder•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...