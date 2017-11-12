Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 25 points in Saturday's loss

Butler scored 25 points with seven rebounds and five assists, but was 5-of-17 from the field in 40 minutes in Saturday's loss at Phoenix.

Butler said after his last game that he would be more aggressive after taking fewer shots and scoring less per game then last season. He certainly made his point as he also had a season-high in free-throw attempts (14-of-16 from the line). However, it's not clear it was the best strategy since the T-Wolves lost despite being heavy favorites. He may not try to be as much the focus of the offense again as a result.