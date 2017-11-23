Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 26 points in win

Butler scored 26 points with three assists, two steals and three rebounds in 36 minutes in Wednesday's win over Orlando.

Butler has scored 20 points or more in five of his last seven games as he's getting more comfortable in Minnesota's offense. He's also been hot from three-point range, making 50 percent (9-of-18) over his last four games.

