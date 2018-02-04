Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 30 points in Saturday's win

Butler scored 30 points with seven assists, eight rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes in Saturday's win over New Orleans.

Butler had a spectacular all-around game and shot 11-21 from the field. He's scored 20 or more points in eight consecutive games and is averaging 23.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists and 2.3 steals in his last 14 games.