Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 32 points in Saturday's win

Butler scored 32 points with six rebounds, three assists and a block in 38 minutes in Saturday's win at Phoenix.

Butler continues his recent hot streak as he's averaging 26.3 points while shooting 50 percent from the field over his last 11 games.

