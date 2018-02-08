Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 35 points in Wednesday's loss
Butler went for 35 points (14-21 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 46 minutes during Wednesday's 140-138 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.
Butler went toe-to-toe with LeBron James, who sank the game-winning basket in his face as the overtime clock expired. While it was James who stole the show with the buzzer-beater and the triple-double, Butler delivered a well-rounded stat line too. He remains one of the top options across all fantasy formats.
