Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores game-high 24 points
Butler scored 24 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3PT, 9-11 FT) to go with five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 120-103 win against Portland.
Over his last five games, Butler is averaging 21.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists. The guard has also shot the ball very efficiently from the floor and the free throw line as of late. During this same span, Butler is shooting 53.1 percent on 12.8 shots per game. In addition, he is converting on 82.4 percent of his 6.8 free throws per game. Even with fellow guard Jeff Teague back in the lineup, Butler has put up over 20 points in two out of his last three games. With Minnesota's backcourt intact, Butler remains remains an efficient scorer while in command of the offense.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores team-high 26 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Flirts with triple-double in blowout win•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores team-high 21 points Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Drops 30 points Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores game-high 28 points Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores game-high 26 in Sunday's win•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...