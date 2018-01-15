Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores game-high 24 points

Butler scored 24 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3PT, 9-11 FT) to go with five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 120-103 win against Portland.

Over his last five games, Butler is averaging 21.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists. The guard has also shot the ball very efficiently from the floor and the free throw line as of late. During this same span, Butler is shooting 53.1 percent on 12.8 shots per game. In addition, he is converting on 82.4 percent of his 6.8 free throws per game. Even with fellow guard Jeff Teague back in the lineup, Butler has put up over 20 points in two out of his last three games. With Minnesota's backcourt intact, Butler remains remains an efficient scorer while in command of the offense.