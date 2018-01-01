Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores game-high 26 in Sunday's win

Butler scored 26 points (8-11 FG, 10-11 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 107-90 win over the Pacers.

He finished December the way he started it -- Butler averaged 26.5 points, 5.5 boards, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.2 three-pointers on the month. Minnesota has now won six of their last seven, and as long as Butler stays hot, they should continue their climb towards the top of the Western Conference in the new year.