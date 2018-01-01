Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores game-high 26 in Sunday's win
Butler scored 26 points (8-11 FG, 10-11 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 107-90 win over the Pacers.
He finished December the way he started it -- Butler averaged 26.5 points, 5.5 boards, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.2 three-pointers on the month. Minnesota has now won six of their last seven, and as long as Butler stays hot, they should continue their climb towards the top of the Western Conference in the new year.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Plays 43 minutes in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Leads team with 39 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 23 in Christmas Day win•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 32 points in Saturday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores team-high 25 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Erupts for game-high 37 in Monday's win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...