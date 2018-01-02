Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores game-high 28 points Monday
Butler scored 28 points (8-14 FG, 1-1 3PT, 11-11 FT) to go with three rebounds, nine assists, three steals and one block across 37 minutes during Monday's 114-96 win against the Lakers.
After scoring a game-high 28 points, Butler is averaging a ridiculous 28.7 points over his last eight games. During this span, the guard has scored no fewer than 20 points and set a season-high with 39 points against Denver on December 27. In addition, Butler has been rather efficient from the floor and the free throw line as of late. He is shooting 53.6 percent from the floor and 94.9 percent from the charity stripe over this span. Shooting 17 shots from the field and 9.8 free throws, Butler is seeing plenty of opportunities to pile up the points during his current scoring run.
