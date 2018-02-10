Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores game-high 38 points Friday

Butler scored 38 points (11-26 FG, 3-9 3PT, 13-15 FT) to go with seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in 41 minutes during Friday's 114-113 loss to Chicago.

Despite leading the way for Minnesota, Butler's 38 points were not enough in a losing effort against Chicago on Friday. However, the guard continues to pile up the points in a big way as of late. In his last seven games, Butler is averaging 28.7 points. After Friday's 30-plus point performance, he has now scored at least 30 points in three straight games as well. In addition, Butler is filling out the stat sheet with 7.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists to supplement his scoring in his last seven games. He will look to add on to these impressive numbers against Sacramento on Sunday.