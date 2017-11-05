Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores just four points in win

Butler scored just four points and was just 1-of-7 from the field in 34 minutes in Saturday's win over Dallas. He added five rebounds and seven assists.

Butler didn't score much but was still a significant factor as he was plus-16 in plus-minus and the Timberwolves are 6-1 when he plays this season. Butler is averaging just 17.3 ppg compared to 23.9 ppg last season, however, as he's attempting fewer shots (14 per game) and fewer free throws (4.3 per game) despite averaging slightly more minutes per game then last season. His scoring may pick up, but his role with the Timberwolves has been less about scoring baskets so far.