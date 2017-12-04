Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores season-high 33 points in victory
Butler finished with 33 points (10-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-13 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 112-106 victory over the Clippers.
Butler was magnificent in this game, helping the Timberwolves to their 14th win of the season. Although only two games into the month, Butler is putting up averages of 27.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks. He is looking more like the player we have seen over the past few seasons, putting his slow start well in the rear-vision mirror.
