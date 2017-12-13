Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores season-high 38 points in loss

Butler tallied 38 points (15-33 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 45 minutes during Tuesday's 118-112 loss to Philadelphia.

Butler put the team on his back, but it wasn't enough to pull out the victory. He was extremely aggressive on offense, putting up almost a third of the teams shot attempts for the game. This will be a tough loss for the team to deal with, as they had a lead late in the game and basically disappeared in the overtime period. They will look to get things back on track against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop