Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores season-high 38 points in loss
Butler tallied 38 points (15-33 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 45 minutes during Tuesday's 118-112 loss to Philadelphia.
Butler put the team on his back, but it wasn't enough to pull out the victory. He was extremely aggressive on offense, putting up almost a third of the teams shot attempts for the game. This will be a tough loss for the team to deal with, as they had a lead late in the game and basically disappeared in the overtime period. They will look to get things back on track against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.
