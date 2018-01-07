Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores team-high 21 points Saturday
Butler scored 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-2 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go with seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 116-98 win against New Orleans.
Butler has scored at least 20 points in 10 out of his last 11 games after scoring a team-high 21 points Saturday. In addition, the guard also filled out the stat sheet with seven rebounds and eight assists against New Orleans. Over his last 11 games, Butler is averaging a stellar 26.8 points to go with 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Butler will look to continue his high scoring run against the Cavaliers on Monday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Drops 30 points Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores game-high 28 points Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores game-high 26 in Sunday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Plays 43 minutes in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Leads team with 39 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 23 in Christmas Day win•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...