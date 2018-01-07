Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores team-high 21 points Saturday

Butler scored 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-2 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go with seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 116-98 win against New Orleans.

Butler has scored at least 20 points in 10 out of his last 11 games after scoring a team-high 21 points Saturday. In addition, the guard also filled out the stat sheet with seven rebounds and eight assists against New Orleans. Over his last 11 games, Butler is averaging a stellar 26.8 points to go with 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Butler will look to continue his high scoring run against the Cavaliers on Monday.