Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores team-high 23 in Thursday's loss

Butler scored 23 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 42 minutes during Thursday's 116-98 loss to the Rockets.

He's slowed down a little since his huge December, but Butler is still averaging 22.8 points, 5.6 assists, 5.0 boards, 2.8 steals, 1.2 three-pointers and 0.8 blocks through 10 games in January. Expect him to keep rolling Saturday night when the T-wolves host the Raptors.