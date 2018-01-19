Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores team-high 23 in Thursday's loss
Butler scored 23 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 42 minutes during Thursday's 116-98 loss to the Rockets.
He's slowed down a little since his huge December, but Butler is still averaging 22.8 points, 5.6 assists, 5.0 boards, 2.8 steals, 1.2 three-pointers and 0.8 blocks through 10 games in January. Expect him to keep rolling Saturday night when the T-wolves host the Raptors.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Excellent all-around effort in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores game-high 24 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores team-high 26 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Flirts with triple-double in blowout win•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores team-high 21 points Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Drops 30 points Wednesday•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...