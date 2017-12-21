Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores team-high 25 points

Butler scored 25 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3PT, 8-8 FT) to go with two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 win against Denver.

In his last ten games, Butler has been on a tear, averaging 25.7 points, 5.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds. Since the beginning of December, the guard has also shot the ball well, sinking 49.7 percent of his shots. Butler will look to continue his impressive month against Phoenix on Saturday.