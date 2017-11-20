Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores team-high 26 in Sunday's loss
Butler scored 26 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists in 42 minutes during Sunday's 100-97 loss to the Pistons.
He had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but his three-point attempt couldn't find the mark. The double-double was Butler's second of the season and second in four games, and he seems to have found his groove on offense as well, scoring 20 or more points in four of his last five contests. The 28-year-old's production is starting to match his typical output as a Bull, and the window for attempting to pick him up at a discount due to his slow start may already be closing.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 21 points in Friday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Struggles with shot in Wednesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Looks good in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 25 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Plans to take more shots•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...