Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores team-high 26 in Sunday's loss

Butler scored 26 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists in 42 minutes during Sunday's 100-97 loss to the Pistons.

He had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but his three-point attempt couldn't find the mark. The double-double was Butler's second of the season and second in four games, and he seems to have found his groove on offense as well, scoring 20 or more points in four of his last five contests. The 28-year-old's production is starting to match his typical output as a Bull, and the window for attempting to pick him up at a discount due to his slow start may already be closing.