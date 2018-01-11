Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores team-high 26 points

Butler scored 26 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3PT, 11-12 FT) to go with seven rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 104-88 win against Oklahoma City.

Aside from leading Minnesota in scoring, Butler missed out on a triple-double by three rebounds and two assists. The guard is averaging 23.3 points, 7.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds over his last six games. Not known for his rebounding prowess, Butler has collected 7, 8 and 7 rebounds respectively in his last three games. As of late, Butler is playing a solid all-around game and not only lighting up the scoreboard as he apt to do.