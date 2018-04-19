Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Sees just 25 minutes in Game 2 loss
Butler totaled 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Minnesota's 102-82 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Butler's numbers were down for the second time in as many games to open the series, although Wednesday's downturn was more a function of reduced playing time than anything else. The versatile wing, like most of his first-unit mates, has been seen his series numbers fall well below his season metrics thus far, which has led to the Timberwolves' precarious 2-0 hole. Butler will need to be much more involved and productive in Saturday's Game 3 on his home floor for Minnesota to have any chance of success.
