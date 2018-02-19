Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Sits out All-Star Game with apparent illness

Butler didn't play in Sunday's All-Star Game due to an illness and was eager to rest up for the second half, Chris Chavez of Sports Illustrated reports.

While Butler was a full participant in warmups and an elaborate pregame ceremony, the versatile wing didn't log a minute in the game itself, with the telecast noting that he was feeling under the weather. Butler's absence may have been a minor disappointment as Team Stephen ultimately fell 148-145, but all indications are that he'll be ready when the Timberwolves begin their post-break schedule Friday in Houston.