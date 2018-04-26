Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Sits out fourth quarter with knee soreness

Coach Tom Thibodeau said Butler didn't play in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Rockets because of soreness in his surgically repaired knee, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

This could help explain Butler's relatively quiet night, as he finished with just 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 30 minutes as the Timberwolves were eliminated from the playoffs. The 28-year-old returned from right knee surgery late in the season and didn't have much time to get up to speed before the postseason, so some soreness isn't all too surprising. Expect an update on his status once the Timberwolves provide one.