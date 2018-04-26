Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Sits out fourth quarter with knee soreness
Coach Tom Thibodeau said Butler didn't play in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Rockets because of soreness in his surgically repaired knee, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
This could help explain Butler's relatively quiet night, as he finished with just 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 30 minutes as the Timberwolves were eliminated from the playoffs. The 28-year-old returned from right knee surgery late in the season and didn't have much time to get up to speed before the postseason, so some soreness isn't all too surprising. Expect an update on his status once the Timberwolves provide one.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Frustrated in home loss Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Magnificent in home victory•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Sees just 25 minutes in Game 2 loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Sluggish from the field in Game 1 loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Takes on huge role in crucial win•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 15 points in Monday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....