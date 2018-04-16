Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Sluggish from the field in Game 1 loss

Butler produced 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Minnesota's 104-101 loss to the Rockets during Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Butler's numbers across the board were relatively modest, and his misfire on a would-be game-tying three-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining essentially sealed the Timberwolves' fate. The seven-year veteran did prove the fitness of his previously injured knee over the tail end of the regular season, during which he averaged 21.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.7 steals across 29.0 minutes over three games. Therefore, it wouldn't be surprising to see Butler bounce back with better numbers across the board during Wednesday's Game 2.