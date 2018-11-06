Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Solid performance in return to lineup
Butler (rest) totaled 20 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-11 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in the Timberwolves' 120-109 loss to the Clippers on Monday.
Butler was back on the floor after a day of rest Sunday, and he jumped right back into the swing of things with his seventh tally of at least 20 points over his first eight games. For all the talk about the All-Star two-guard serving as a disruptive presence in an effort to be traded, Butler has looked engaged whenever he's on the court, and his numbers thus far are in line with or exceeding his career norms. Factoring in Monday's production, the veteran is averaging a solid 22.0 points (on a career-best 48.8 percent shooting), 4.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, a career-high 2.4 steals and 1.1 blocks over 34.6 minutes per contest.
