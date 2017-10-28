Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Spurs team to victory in return

Butler registered 25 points (7-10 FG, 11-13 FT), five rebounds and seven assists across 38 minutes in Friday's 119-116 win over the Thunder.

The Timberwolves struggled mightily in Butler's absence, so his return from an illness was a welcome sight. Butler is looking to be a perfect fit for coach Tom Thibodeau and the Wolves, as he's a solid contributor in almost every category and is a threat every time he touches the ball. Currently he's not meeting his 2016 season averages in points scored, but now that he is back his numbers should start ticking up.