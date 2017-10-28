Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Spurs team to victory in return
Butler registered 25 points (7-10 FG, 11-13 FT), five rebounds and seven assists across 38 minutes in Friday's 119-116 win over the Thunder.
The Timberwolves struggled mightily in Butler's absence, so his return from an illness was a welcome sight. Butler is looking to be a perfect fit for coach Tom Thibodeau and the Wolves, as he's a solid contributor in almost every category and is a threat every time he touches the ball. Currently he's not meeting his 2016 season averages in points scored, but now that he is back his numbers should start ticking up.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Officially 'a go' Friday vs. Thunder•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: On track to play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Questionable for Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Out again Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Uncertain for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Out with illness Tuesday•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...