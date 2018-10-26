Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Starting Friday
Butler (illness) will start Friday against the Bucks, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Butler is dealing with an illness, but will still start during Friday's game. That said, he makes for a risky DFS option, as he could be limited due to feeling under the weather.
