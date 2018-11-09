Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Status uncertain Friday
Butler's status for Friday's game against the Kings is uncertain, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star reports.
Butler is essentially questionable on a game-to-game basis as tensions between him and the organization continue to grow. Hine reports that it seems like Butler is on track to play. But, ultimately, the situation is cloudy.
