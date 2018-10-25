Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Still being pursued by Houston

The Rockets are still attempting to acquire Butler from the Timberwolves and presented a renewed offer Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The deal reportedly includes four future first-round draft picks, which is the maximum number of first-rounders that can be included in such a deal, per league rules. Per Wojnarowski, talks between the two sides have remained fluid, but this latest offer would seem, at least from the outside, to be most attractive to Minnesota, considering the market for Butler outside of Houston seems to have dried up. In the meantime, Butler has been suiting up for Minnesota and playing his usual complement of minutes, and that figures to continue until a deal is reached.