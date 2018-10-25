Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Still being pursued by Houston
The Rockets are still attempting to acquire Butler from the Timberwolves and presented a renewed offer Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
The deal reportedly includes four future first-round draft picks, which is the maximum number of first-rounders that can be included in such a deal, per league rules. Per Wojnarowski, talks between the two sides have remained fluid, but this latest offer would seem, at least from the outside, to be most attractive to Minnesota, considering the market for Butler outside of Houston seems to have dried up. In the meantime, Butler has been suiting up for Minnesota and playing his usual complement of minutes, and that figures to continue until a deal is reached.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 23 points in 37 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 20 points in Monday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will be back in lineup Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Resting Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Leads all scorers with 33 points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 23 in loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times