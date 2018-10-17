Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Still seeking trade, will play Wednesday

Wolves owner Glen Taylor said Tuesday that he remains committed to finding a trade for Butler, who has maintained that he will play in Wednesday's opener against the Spurs, Sid Hartman of the Star Tribune reports. "The latest is he is going to be going to practice every day, which he has been, and plans to play in games,: said Taylor. "He will be a regular team player. What I said to him in the meantime is our GM, Scott Layden, will be talking to other teams to see if there is a trade that works."

The expectation all along has been that Butler will not miss regular season games, and he reportedly told Taylor that he'll "play to his full ability" while the owner works to find a deal. While that's good news for the Timberwolves in the short term, the situation could be rather untenable given Butler's very public criticism of teammates Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns, coach Tom Thibodeau, and the Wolves organization itself. For the time being, however, Minnesota appears to be willing to allow Butler to contribute on the court, while realizing that at some point it needs to trade the All-Star, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season. "I think [Butler has] made it very clear that he would not re-sign with us at the end of the year and therefore it is in our interest to get a trade so that we can get a player or two to replace him that helps our team," Taylor said.