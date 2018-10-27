Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Struggles in Friday's loss
Butler had four points (2-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 125-95 loss to the Bucks.
Butler had been listed as a game-time decision due to an illness. However, he ultimately decided to give it a go, though he wasn't able to get anything going offensively in this one. Assuming Butler remains on the roster through the weekend, he'll have until Monday to recover for a bout with LeBron James and the Lakers.
