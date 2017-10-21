Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Struggles offensively, excels defensively

Butler accumulated 13 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five steals and three assists across 39 minutes during Friday's 100-97 win over the Jazz.

Butler, through two games with his new team, has collected just 25 points -- less than two points shy of what he averaged on a per game basis last year (23.9). There will probably be an adjustment period for all the high-level talent now on the team, so fantasy owners certainly shouldn't cut and run. The five steals are encouraging, however, as he averaged an impressive 1.9 per game last year.

